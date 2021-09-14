Home Business Wheat up over 1% on lower supplies, U.S ratings support corn

SINGAPORE/PARIS — Chicago wheat futures

on Tuesday gained more than 1% on concern over global supplies

at a time of strong demand, while corn bounced back from losses

in the previous session after a government report showed a

decline in U.S crop conditions.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract

was up 1.1% at $6.94-1/4 a bushel as of 1030 GMT, rising

for the first time in six sessions.

Corn gained 0.75% to $5.14 a bushel and soybeans

rose 0.35% to $12.89-1/4 a bushel.

France cut its estimate of soft wheat production in the

European Union’s biggest grain grower by more than 600,000

tonnes on Tuesday to 36.06 million tonnes, citing wet summer

weather.

This comes at a time of strong global wheat demand,

including a significant number of international tenders in the

past week.

Technical factors also weighed on wheat prices.

In the United States, the Department of Agriculture (USDA)

in a weekly progress report rated 58% of the corn crop in

good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the

previous week, while soybean ratings were unchanged at 57%

good-to-excellent. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had

expected no change for either crop.

“The further decline in plant quality, which the analysts

had not anticipated, has at least lent slight buoyancy to

(corn)prices this morning,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Soybean futures were underpinned by recent exports,

including a daily sales notice of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to

unknown destinations in the 2021/22 marketing year.

Still, weekly export shipments were muted by damaged

terminals at the U.S. Gulf after Hurricane Ida swept through the

region in early September.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and

wheat futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of CBOT

soymeal, traders said.

Prices at 1023 GMT

Last Chang Pct End Ytd

e Move 2019 Pct

Move

CBOT wheat 694,25 7,25 1,06 558,75 24,25

CBOT corn 514,00 0,75 0,15 387,75 32,56

CBOT soy 1289,25 4,50 0,35 955,50 34,93

Paris wheat May 241,50 2,50 1,05 188,75 27,95

Paris maize Jun 214,50 2,75 1,30 168,50 27,30

Paris rape May 579,00 3,25 0,56 411,50 40,70

WTI crude oil 70,97 0,52 0,74 61,06 16,23

Euro/dlr 1,18 0,00 -0,03 1,1210 5,31

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,

Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral Editing by Devika Syamnath and

Mark Potter)

