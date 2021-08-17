Wheat tumbles on profit-taking after 8-yr high; corn, soy follow

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. wheat futures fell more than 3% on Tuesday in a profit-taking setback after the most-active contract reached an 8-1/2-year high last week, traders said. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat lower, with soybeans retreating from early advances despite fresh export sales of U.S. soy. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 26 cents, or 3.4%, at $7.34-1/2 per bushel. The decline marked a further retreat from Friday’s peak of $7.74-3/4, the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active wheat contract since February 2013.

Article content CBOT November soybeans fell 6-3/4 cents to end at $13.61-1/2 a bushel, turning down after rising to $13.79-3/4, the highest since July 30. December corn ended down 5-1/4 cents at $5.63-1/2 a bushel. Wheat futures eased following a surge last week, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday made steep cuts to its monthly world crop projections, fueling global supply concerns. “Wheat’s been on a tremendous rally,” said Matt Wiegand, commodity broker for FuturesOne. “Having a correction here makes sense.” A firmer dollar added pressure, making U.S. grains less competitive globally. The dollar rose, bolstered by safe-haven demand as investors fretted about Afghanistan and the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.