Wheat trades near multi-year high on supply woes, corn dips

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday to trade near the previous session’s highest since 2013 as tightening world supplies and strong demand buoyed the market.

Corn and soybeans edged lower.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.4% at $7.76 a bushel, as of 0347 GMT, not far from 2013 high of $7.80 a bushel touched in the last session.

Corn lost 0.1% to $5.67-1/2 a bushel and soybeans dropped 0.4% to $12.45 a bushel.

Poor spring wheat harvests and an export duty imposed by Russia have heightened expectations of relatively tight supplies this season.