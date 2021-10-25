Wheat surges on supply concerns, as soybeans firm on vegetable oils

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago wheat futures surged to a two-month high on Monday, as heavy world demand and worries about the global availability of high-protein wheat extended market gains.

Soybeans were also firm, helped by renewed strength in the energy and vegetable oil markets.

The most-active soft red winter wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) settled the day up 3-1/2 at $7.59-1/2 a bushel. It earlier reached $7.67, its highest since Aug. 16.

The wheat rally has been fueled by worries about global availability of high-protein wheat, pushing Kansas hard red winter wheat futures to their highest level since 2014 and Minneapolis spring wheat futures to levels not seen since 2012.