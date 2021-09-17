Wheat set to deliver 4% weekly gain on global supply worries

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday to linger near their highest level in more than a week as traders focused on global supply risks, pushing the grain towards weekly gains of nearly 4%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1% at $7.13-1/4 a bushel, as of 0204 GMT, having closed 0.1% higher on Thursday when prices hit a Sept. 8 high of $7.16-3/4 a bushel.

* Wheat climbed nearly 4%, set for its biggest weekly gain in five.

* Soybean futures up 0.5% for the week, the first weekly gain in three weeks.