Wheat set for 3rd weekly gain on supply worries; market eyes U.S. report

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday with the market set for a third weekly gain as tightening global supplies and strong demand supported prices.

Corn and soybeans were poised for weekly losses as a U.S. report next week is expected to show bigger harvest estimates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract was up 0.7% at $7.78-3/4 a bushel, as of 0156 GMT. The market gained more than 6% so far this week.

* Corn is down 1.2% this week while soybeans have lost 2%.