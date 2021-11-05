Wheat set for 3rd weekly gain on supply worries; market eyes U.S. report

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday with the market set for a third weekly gain as tightening global supplies and strong demand supported prices. Corn and soybeans were poised for weekly losses as a U.S. report due next week is expected to show bigger harvest estimates. “Inflationary expectations and supply-demand fundamentals are supportive for wheat prices,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. “Corn and soybean prices are likely to be capped at current levels.”

Article content The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract was up 0.6% at $7.78 a bushel, as of 0331 GMT. The market gained around 6% so far this week. Corn dropped 1.3% so far this week while soybeans lost 2.4%. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter crops in Russia and Ukraine have added to supply concerns in top wheat exporting countries following poor spring harvests this year. Global wheat demand continues to be strong with higher-than-expected purchases by top buyers led by Saudi Arabia. World food prices rose for a third straight month in October to reach a fresh 10-year peak, led again by an increase in cereals and vegetable oils, the UN food agency said on Thursday. Traders have adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply-demand report due on Nov. 9.