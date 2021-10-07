Wheat rises for second day on global demand; soybeans firm

Article content

SINGAPORE — U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday for a second straight session, as strong buying by top importers, led by Egypt, supported prices.

Soybeans firmed after closing lower on Wednesday.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2% at $7.47-1/4 a bushel by 0153 GMT, after closing up by a similar amount in the previous session.

Soybeans were up 0.2% at $12.45 a bushel while corn was unchanged at $5.32-1/4 a bushel.

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat in an international tender. No U.S. supplies were offered in the tender.