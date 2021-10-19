Wheat rises for fourth day on tightening world supplies; soybeans firm

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Tuesday, with the market climbing for a fourth consecutive session, as tightening global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans hit a one-week high, although gained were limited by ample supplies for rapidly advancing U.S. harvest. “The main action is that wheat prices are remaining firm in the Black Sea market,” a Singapore-based trader at an international trading company said. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2% at $7.37-3/4 a bushel, as of 0220 GMT, after closing up 0.3% on Monday.

Soybeans added 0.3% to $12.25 a bushel, after climbing to $12.26 a bushel earlier in the session, their highest since Oct. 12. Corn fell 0.3% to $5.31-1/4 a bushel. Russian wheat export prices were stable last week after 13 weeks of consecutive growth, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia, the top global wheat exporter, may increase its wheat crop to 80.7 million tonnes in 2022 from 75.5 million tonnes in 2021, Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said in a note. China's wheat imports in September plunged from the previous year, customs data showed on Monday, as elevated international wheat prices and falling domestic corn prices curbed demand for overseas shipments.