Wheat rises for 3rd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday to trade near a one-week high as concerns over global supplies underpinned the market.

Corn and soybeans edged higher.

“There is a bullish sentiment in global agriculture markets,” said one Singapore-based trader. “Production issues and supply disruptions are supporting prices.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $7.13 a bushel by 0226 GMT, matching earlier in the day to previous session’s highest since Sept. 8 at $7.15 a bushel.