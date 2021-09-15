Wheat retreats from near 1-week high though supply concerns cap losses

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures dipped on Wednesday, edging down from a near one-week high touched in the previous session, though global supply concerns amid strong demand limited the losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $6.99-3/4 a bushel by 0131 GMT, having closed 2% higher on Tuesday when prices hit a Sept. 9 high of $7.01-1/2 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were up 0.3% at $12.86-1/2 a bushel, having closed flat on Tuesday.

Article content * The most active corn futures were up 0.7% at $5.23-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4% in the previous session. * France cut its estimate of soft wheat production in the European Union’s biggest grain grower by more than 600,000 tonnes on Tuesday to 36.06 million tonnes, citing wet summer weather. * Canada’s drought conditions damaged the wheat harvest even more than it appeared weeks ago, according to a Statistics Canada report estimating spring wheat output at 15.3 million tonnes, down 41% year over year. * U.S. winter wheat was 12% planted, as of Sept. 5, up from 5% last week, the USDA said. * The USDA rated 58% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop conditions report, down 1 percentage point from the previous week.