Wheat nears 9-year high on supply worries

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures rose more than 0.5% on Thursday as concerns about global supplies pushed prices towards a nine-year high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.7% at $7.86-3/4 a bushel, as of 0052 GMT, having closed 1.3% lower on Wednesday. Wheat hit a December 2012 high of $8.07 a bushel earlier this week.

* The most active soybean futures were up 0.1% at $12.45 a bushel, having closed down 1% in the previous session.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.4% at $5.66-1/4 a bushel, having closed 1% lower on Tuesday.