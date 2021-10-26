Wheat near two-month high on supply woes; soybeans, corn ease

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures were largely steady on Tuesday with prices trading near the previous session’s two-month high on the back of strong demand and tightening world supplies. Soybeans and corn lost ground. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) eased quarter of a cent at $7.59-1/4 a bushel by 0238 GMT, having closed 0.5% higher on Monday when prices hit an Aug. 16 high of $7.67 a bushel. Soybean futures fell 0.1% to $12.36 a bushel and corn lost 0.2% to $5.37 a bushel.

Article content In its first condition ratings for the 2022 winter wheat crop, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 46% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 41% a year ago, but behind the average analyst expectations of 54%. Estimates had ranged from 49% to 62% good-to-excellent. Russian wheat export prices gained last week after a brief pause on the back of a stronger rouble currency and higher global prices for the grain, analysts said on Monday. The U.S. soybean harvest was 73% complete, as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly crop progress report, ahead of the five-year average of 70% but behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected soybean harvest progress to reach 74%.