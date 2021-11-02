Wheat near 9-year high on supply concerns, strong global demand

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat rose on Tuesday to trade near a nine-year high scaled in the previous session as the declining condition of the U.S. winter crop raised worries over global supply amid strong demand. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans gained ground. “The wheat market was earlier tied down to corn prices, but it now has its own bullish story,” said a Singapore-based trader from an international grains trading company. “We see prices remaining firm well into next year.”

Article content The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $7.99-1/4 a bushel, as of 0258 GMT, closing 3.2% higher on Monday when prices hit a December 2012 high of $8.00-1/2 a bushel. Corn slid 0.2% to $5.78 a bushel and soybeans gained 0.4% at $12.53-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 45% of the 2022 winter wheat crop in “good-to-excellent” condition, down from 46% a week earlier. Analysts on average had expected the USDA to rate 48% of the crop as “good-to-excellent.” The U.S. soybean harvest was 79% complete, as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, behind the five-year average of 81% and the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll, also 81%.