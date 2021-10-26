Wheat lingers near 2-month high on USDA crop condition report

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near a two-month high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $7.61-3/4 a bushel by 0058 GMT, having closed up 0.5% on Monday when prices hit an Aug 16 high of $7.67 a bushel.

* Soybean futures were little changed at $12.37-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.4% on Monday.

* Corn futures were also little changed at $5.38-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.1% in the previous session.