Wheat jumps 1% on global supply tightness

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures rose more than 1% on Monday as concerns about global supplies were stoked by production shortfalls in major producing regions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.2% to $7.41-1/4 a bushel by 0125 GMT, having closed down 0.9% on Friday.

* Soybean futures were up 0.7% at $13.32-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2% on Friday.

* Corn futures were up 0.6% at $5.56-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.5% in the previous session.