Wheat hovers near eight-day high on tight global supplies

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as concerns about global supplies kept prices near an eight-day high hit in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1% at $7.13-1/4 a bushel by 0133 GMT, having closed 1.6% higher on Wednesday when prices hit a Sept. 8 high of $7.14-3/4 a bushel.

* Soybean futures inched 0.3% higher to $12.98-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.9% on Wednesday.

* Corn futures rose 0.4% to $5.35-3/4 a bushel, having gained 2.5% in the previous session.