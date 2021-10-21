Wheat hits two-week high on global supply concerns

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday to their highest level in two weeks as concerns over global supplies underpinned the market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $7.51-3/4 a bushel by 0105 GMT, near the session high of $7.53 a bushel – the highest since Oct. 7. Wheat closed up 1.8% on Wednesday.

* The most-active soybean futures were little changed at $12.45-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.4% on Wednesday.

* The most-active corn futures were little changed at $5.39 a bushel, having gained 1.7% in the previous session.