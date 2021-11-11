Wheat hits over 1-week high on hopes of higher U.S. exports

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures climbed on Thursday to their highest in more than a week on expectations of strong U.S. export demand as global supplies tighten.

Soybeans rose for a third consecutive session, while corn lost ground.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0249 GMT, near the session high of $8.05 a bushel – the strongest level since Nov. 2. Wheat closed up 3.1% on Wednesday.

Soybeans were up 0.4% at $12.21 a bushel and corn lost 0.2% to $5.68-1/4 a bushel.