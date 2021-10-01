Wheat hits near 3-week high on USDA stock forecast

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures edged up to near a three-week high on Friday, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged stocks at their lowest level since 2007.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5% at $7.29 a bushel by 0245 GMT, after closing up 2.1% on Thursday when prices hit a Sept. 7 high of $7.32-3/4 a bushel.

* Wheat is up more than 0.5%, set for a third straight weekly jump.

* The most active soybean futures down 2.5% for the week, their biggest weekly slide since Aug. 20.