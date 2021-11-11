Wheat hits multi-year highs on global supply worries

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. wheat futures hit their highest in nearly nine years on Thursday and European wheat futures climbed to a 13-1/2 year peak, boosted by concern that exportable global supplies could tighten further, analysts said. Soybeans followed wheat higher. But corn futures were flat to weaker in a choppy session as traders weighed firm U.S. cash markets against a stronger dollar and uncertain export demand from China. As of 1:15 p.m. CST (1915 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was up 9-1/2 cents at $8.12-1/2 a bushel after reaching $8.24-3/4, the highest price in a continuous chart of the most-active wheat contract since December 2012.

Article content CBOT January soybeans were up 4-3/4 cents at $12.21-1/2 a bushel while December corn was steady at $5.69-1/4 a bushel. Wheat set the tone as March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext reached 296 euros per tonne, the highest since February 2008, and front-month December reached 300.50 euros. “The EU is getting to a spot where it can’t export a lot of new wheat. So Paris has pushed to a new record high,” said Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago. Support also stemmed from the prospect that Russia, the world’s top wheat supplier, could curb exports. Russia may change the way it calculates grain export taxes if prices rise further, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set export quotas for the first half of 2022.