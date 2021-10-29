Wheat gains, set for best monthly rise since April on strong demand, supply crunch

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday, with the market on track for its biggest monthly rise since April, underpinned by strong demand and tightening world supplies.

Corn is poised to end October with gains, while soybeans are down for sixth month in a row.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.7% at $7.78 a bushel by 0314 GMT, closing up 1.7% on Thursday when prices hit a 2013 high of $7.80 a bushel.

Wheat is up more than 7% for the month, its best performance since April.