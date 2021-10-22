Wheat firms on global supply concerns, soybeans lag

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago wheat rose on Friday, supported by global supply concerns and an easing dollar. Corn followed wheat higher, but gains were dragged down by pressure from a lower soybean market as U.S. farmers reap better-than-expected harvests of the oilseed. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was 10 cents higher at $7.51-1/4 a bushel as of 11:31 a.m. (1631 GMT), poised for a 2.65% cent weekly gain. CBOT’s most-active corn gained 4 cents to $5.36-1/4 a bushel, aimed at a nearly 2% gain for the week.

Article content CBOT soybeans lost 4-3/4 cents to 12.19-1/4, poised to end the week nearly unchanged. “Wheat’s the mover, taking support from global demand,” said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor. Wheat markets continued to grapple with strong export demand as stockpiles are expected to decline in major exporting zones this season. In Australia, robust demand for wheat is quickly filling up shipping slots as importers book cargoes ahead of what is expected to be a second year of near-record output. Wheat was also supported by a weaker U.S. Dollar Index, last down 0.05%. Soybeans slipped, but were supported by firming crush margins. “Harvest is going well, it seems like the yields are better than the USDA is saying,” said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. “At the same time, crush margins have gotten substantially better for soybeans, both here in the United States and also in China.”