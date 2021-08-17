Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures bounced back on Tuesday as worries over adverse weather in key exporters across the Northern Hemisphere acted as a support to the market. Soybeans jumped to their highest since July 30 while corn gained ground after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its ratings for both the crops. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% at $7.61-3/4 a bushel by 0304 GMT, having closed 0.2% lower on Monday. Wheat hit a February 2013 high last week.

Article content Soybeans were up 0.8% at $13.78-3/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.7% to $5.72-1/2 a bushel. The USDA lowered its U.S. corn crop rating to 62% good to excellent, down 2 points from a week earlier, and soybean ratings fell by 3 percentage points to 57% good to excellent. Traders on average had expected no change. South Dakota corn yields were projected at 151.45 bushels per acre (bpa), the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said Monday evening, below the 2020 crop tour average of 179.24 bpa and the three-year crop tour average of 170.44 bpa. Ratings for U.S. spring wheat, which has been scorched by drought in the Northern Plains, held steady at 11% good to excellent, in line with the consensus estimate. At the other end of the spectrum, 63% of the crop was rated poor to very poor, up 2 points from the prior week.