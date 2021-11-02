Wheat firms, lingers near 9-year high on USDA crop condition report

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. Wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near a nine-year high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade up 0.2% at $7.99 a bushel by 0153 GMT, closing 3.2% higher on Monday when prices hit a January 2013 high of $8.00-1/2 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were up 0.4% at $12.54 a bushel, after ending flat on Monday.

Article content * The most active corn futures were down 0.1% at $5.78 a bushel, having firmed 1.9% on Monday when prices hit a high of $5.82 a bushel, their highest since Aug. 12. * The USDA rated 45% of the 2022 winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 46% a week earlier. Analysts on average had expected the USDA to rate 48% of the crop as good to excellent. * The U.S. soybean harvest was 79% complete as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, behind the five-year average of 81% and the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll, also 81%. * The U.S. corn crop was 74% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 66% but behind the average analyst expectation of 75%. * Wheat draws support as poor spring wheat harvests and an export duty imposed by Russia have heightened expectations of relatively tight supplies this season.