Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, as concerns over global supplies amid unfavorable weather in major grain producers kept prices at their highest in more than eight years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1% at $7.63 a bushel by 0056 GMT, having closed up 1.2% on Friday when prices hit a February 2013 high of $7.75 a bushel.
* Soybean futures were up 0.1% at $13.66-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8% on Friday.
Article content
* Corn futures fell 0.4% at $5.71 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week slashed its forecast of global 2021-22 wheat production and ending stocks, citing poor weather in Russia, Canada and the United States.
* Adverse weather has also cut crop prospects in the European Union, contributing to a potentially “explosive” global supply outlook, analyst firm Strategie Grains said last week.
* The USDA last week also cut its estimate of U.S. corn production more than most analysts expected.
* However, some analysts said acreage data released last week by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency implied that the USDA eventually might raise its official estimate of U.S. corn plantings.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets made a cautious start to the week on Monday ahead of a raft of Chinese data that could confirm a slowdown in the giant economy, as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)