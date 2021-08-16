Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, as concerns over global supplies amid unfavorable weather in major grain producers kept prices at their highest in more than eight years. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1% at $7.63 a bushel by 0056 GMT, having closed up 1.2% on Friday when prices hit a February 2013 high of $7.75 a bushel. * Soybean futures were up 0.1% at $13.66-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8% on Friday.