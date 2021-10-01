Wheat extends climb to 6-wk top on tight U.S. supply; soy sags

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. wheat futures hit a six-week high on Friday, rallying for a second day in a row on smaller-than-expected stocks and production figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Corn futures followed wheat higher while soybeans fell to multi-month lows after the USDA on Thursday reported larger-than-expected U.S. soy inventories. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat settled up 29-3/4 cents at $7.55-1/4 per bushel after reaching $7.58-1/2, its highest since Aug. 17.

Article content CBOT December corn ended up 4-3/4 cents at $5.41-1/2 a bushel while November soybeans fell 9-1/2 cents to finish at $12.46-1/2 a bushel after dipping to $12.42, the lowest in a continuous chart of the most-active soy contract since Dec. 22. CBOT December oats ended up 8-3/4 cents at $5.91 a bushel after touching $5.95, the highest spot price since 2014, on tight supplies due to drought in top exporter Canada. Wheat was the day’s biggest mover, with December futures up about 4% after the USDA on Thursday reported U.S. Sept. 1 wheat stocks at a 14-year low and also cut its estimate of the 2021 U.S. wheat harvest more than most analysts had expected. “Wheat is going to be in very tight supply and could be the (futures market) leader in the winter and spring, until we get a new cycle of crops that could be available for export,” said Craig Turner, senior ag broker at Daniels Trading.