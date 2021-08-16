Wheat ends mixed, near 8-1/2-year high amid global supply fears

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures took a breather on Monday after setting 8-1/2-year highs last week on concerns about tightening supplies in exporting countries hit by harsh weather. Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon trimmed its forecast for Russia’s crop by 0.3% from last week in the latest estimated reduction for the world’s biggest wheat exporter. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday slashed its forecasts for harvests in Russia, Canada and the United States, igniting a price rally.

Article content Russia’s declining output and higher prices have caught short international trading companies that sold wheat and other crops to Asian millers on expectations of bumper global supplies, three Singapore-based traders told Reuters. In Europe, France’s soft wheat harvest showed uneven test weights, a key measure of milling quality, after rains, according to farm office FranceAgriMer. “There is concern in several major regions about both wheat crop sizes and quality, with tighter than expected global wheat supplies now being generally accepted,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. CBOT September wheat futures settled Monday down 1-3/4 cents at $7.60-1/2 per bushel, after rising on Friday to $7.74-3/4, the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active wheat contract since February 2013. CBOT December wheat and most deferred contracts closed higher on Monday.