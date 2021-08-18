Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% at $7.33-1/2 a bushel by 0134 GMT, having closed down 3.4% on Tuesday. Wheat hit a February 2013 high of $7.75 a bushel last week. * Soybean futures were down 0.2% at $13.58-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5% on Tuesday. * Corn futures fell 0.1% to $5.63 a bushel, having closed down 0.9% the previous session.