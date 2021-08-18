Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% at $7.33-1/2 a bushel by 0134 GMT, having closed down 3.4% on Tuesday. Wheat hit a February 2013 high of $7.75 a bushel last week.
* Soybean futures were down 0.2% at $13.58-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5% on Tuesday.
* Corn futures fell 0.1% to $5.63 a bushel, having closed down 0.9% the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week made steep cuts to its monthly world crop projections, fueling global supply concerns.
* Egypt, the world’s top importer, set an international wheat purchase tender. Brokers await results expected on Wednesday to get a gauge on global prices.
* The USDA confirmed private sales of 198,000 tonnes of U.S. soy to China, the world’s top importer of the oilseed, and another 132,000 tonnes to unknown buyers.
* Market eyes the annual Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. The tour said on Monday that corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts were above three-year averages for Ohio and below averages for South Dakota.
* The USDA late Monday lowered its condition ratings for the U.S. soybean and corn crops, bucking analysts’ expectations for no changes.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hit a nine-month high against the euro on Wednesday and held near recent peaks on other majors as investors cut exposure to riskier currencies, mostly on COVID-19 concerns, while the kiwi dollar was on edge ahead of a central bank meeting.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)