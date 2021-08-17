Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, recouping all losses from the previous session, as concerns about global supplies kept prices near a more than eight-year high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4% at $7.63-1/2 a bushel by 0120 GMT, having closed down 0.2% on Monday. Wheat hit a February 2013 high of $7.75 a bushel last week. * Soybean futures were up 0.5% at $13.75-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2% on Monday. * Corn futures rose 0.4% at $5.71-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7% the previous session.