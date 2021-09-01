Wheat eases for 4th session on demand concerns; corn flat

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by worries over demand for agricultural products following a recent rally in prices.

Corn and soybeans were little changed.

“Prices have gone up a lot and now we are seeing the impact on demand,” said one Singapore-based trader. “Buyers are reluctant to lock deals at current price levels.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.2% to $7.21 a bushel, as of 0351 GMT. In August, wheat futures climbed to their highest in more than eight years.