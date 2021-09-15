Wheat eases after strong rally, supply worries cap losses

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures ticked lower on Wednesday, easing from a near one-week high touched in the previous session, although global supply concerns amid strong demand limited the losses.

Corn rose for a second session, while soybeans bounced back.

“Wheat futures are down but tightness in supplies is supportive in the physical market,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.4% to $6.97-3/4 a bushel by 0210 GMT, having closed 2% higher on Tuesday when prices hit a Sept. 9 high of $7.01-1/2 a bushel.