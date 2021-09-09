Wheat drops for 3rd day on U.S. export concerns; corn falls

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with U.S. agriculture product prices coming under pressure from slowing exports. Corn traded near last session’s two-month low, while soybeans also fell. “The continued fall in U.S. (wheat) prices is still largely a weakening in U.S. basis and likely remains that way,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) dropped 0.2% to $7.08-1/4 a bushel, as of 0238 GMT, having closed down 1.4% on Wednesday.

Article content Corn lost 0.2% at $5.09-1/4 a bushel, having dropped earlier in the session to $5.08 a bushel, matching Wednesday’s low which was the weakest since July 9. Soybeans were down 0.2% at $12.76-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.2% on Wednesday. Asia’s grain and oilseed buyers are set to face shipping delays of at least one month after Hurricane Ida damaged key export terminals around the U.S. Gulf Coast. U.S. exporters inspected just 68,059 tonnes of soybeans for shipment in the week ended Sept. 2, down 82% from a week earlier and 96% less than the year-ago period. Corn exports of 275,799 tonnes were 53% lower than the week prior and 69% below the same week a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Some crops are expected to be re-routed to Pacific Northwest ports to try to maintain flows, though this is likely to result in congestion, which will impact wheat shipments as well.