Wheat, corn, soy sag as traders await U.S. crop report

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. grain futures stumbled on Thursday amid positioning ahead of a federal crop report next week that is expected to show bigger estimates for the nation’s corn and soybean harvests, analysts said. Losses pulled wheat back further from a nine-year high reached on Tuesday at the Chicago Board of Trade. Corn retreated from a 2-1/2-month high set on Tuesday. Traders adjusted positionings before the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues a monthly supply/demand report on Nov. 9. A rise in the dollar helped pressure crop prices, traders said.

Article content “We’ve had a good little run” in the grain markets, said Jim Gerlach, president of broker A/C Trading. Most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade closed 7-1/4 cents lower at $7.73-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat fell 4-3/4 cents to end at $7.86 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract sank 27 cents to $10.17 a bushel. CBOT corn settled 4-3/4 cents weaker at $5.59-1/4 a bushel. Soybean futures tumbled 21-1/2 cents to $12.22-3/4 a bushel. The USDA on Tuesday is expected to raise its estimates for U.S. corn and soy yields and production slightly from October, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. On average, they expect the agency to increase estimates for U.S. soybean ending stocks but trim the corn carryout.