Wheat climbs 1% on global supply worries, soybeans rebound

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures gained almost 1% on Monday, rebounding from last session’s losses on concerns over production downgrades in key exporting countries.

Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions and corn also gained ground.

“A lack of farmer selling is keeping wheat prices high,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. “Even though, we think lower world output has been factored into the market.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.9% to $7.39 a bushel by 0219 GMT, having closed down by a similar amount on Friday.