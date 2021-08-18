What’s Going on With Crypto? – August 18th – NFTs for Afghanistan, Proof of Humanity, Proof of Participation, 1inch, PSV Eindhoven, Iran, Untold Festival, Pepe the Frog, John Cena, Bitcoin to $100K

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

What’s Going on With Crypto? – August 18th – NFTs for Afghanistan, Proof of Humanity, Proof of Participation, 1inch, PSV Eindhoven, Iran, Untold Festival, Pepe the Frog, John Cena, Bitcoin to $100K

Top 10 crypto stories of today:

  • Jack Butcher created “Care Package” NFT series for Afghanistan humanitarian aid. It includes 1000 tokens for appx. 0.03 ETH ($87) and 10 for 0.28 ETH aimed to cover one family’s emergency needs for one month.
  • Vitalik Buterin proposed “proof-of-humanity” or “proof-of-participation” alternatives instead of the existing model of decentralized governance.
  • 1inch DEX is upgrading to Layer-2 scaling solution Optimism .
  • Dutch football team PSV Eindhoven became the first European sport club to obtain entire sponsorship paid in .
  • Iranian President urged for establishing a legal framework for the legalization and taxation of crypto trading platforms.
  • The Untold Festival, one of the biggest European music festivals, will allow buying tickets with EGLD.
  • Pepe the Frog NFT series called “Sad Frogs District” was delisted from OpenSea because of the notice was filed by the meme’s creator.
  • WWE wrestler John Cena will get his 1-of-1 Platinum NFT being auctioned this Friday.
  • Kevin O’Leary claimed that Bitcoin can reach $100K+ after it’s mined sustainably.
  • OpenSea trading volume hit $1B for the month of August. Also, its search volume on Google (NASDAQ:) reached an all-time-high.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]
You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR