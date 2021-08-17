What’s Going on With Crypto? – August 17th – TikTok, Chainlink and Harmony, Alibaba, Microsoft, LGBTQ, OpenSea, Poly Network Bounty, Spanish Watchdog, Solana

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Top 10 crypto stories of today:
- Alibaba (NYSE:) is launching its own Marketplace that will allow artists to sell copyrights.
- TikTok partnered with Audius to create the funnel, allowing users to upload their music directly to TikTok Sounds and get paid.
- Ark Investment reduced its holdings of Coinbase (NASDAQ:) and Robinhood (NASDAQ:) stocks.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:) partnered with Alibaba to create anti-piracy measures on the network. The solution is called the “proof of leakage” mechanism.
- Chainlink Price Feeds were natively integrated on the Harmony testnet
- Poly Network is soon to be relaunched with a $500,000 offer as bounty for white hats
- Spain’s National Securities Market Commission warned 12 financial entities, including Huobi and Bybit
- USA Today reported that the popularity of crypto is higher among LGBTQ+ and Black Americans
- OpenSea hit $1 billion by trading volume in August
- Solana (SOL) keeps surging. It established a new price all-time-high of $74.59 and finally settled in the top 10 cryptos.
