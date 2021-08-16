What’s Going on With Crypto? – August 16th – Gypsycoin, Walmart, ETH 2.0, BTC Nodes, Solana, Cardano, Samsung, TIME, Coinbase, Polygon

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Top 10 stories of today:
- Solana reached the top 10 coins by market capitalization for a while and hit a new all-time-high of $64.48, making +40% in the last 24h.
- announced the smart contracts to be implemented on September 12th, before the biggest company’s summit to happen on September 25-26.
- Walmart (NYSE:) announced a search for a cryptocurrency product lead.
- The 2.0 staking platform experienced an increase up to 7M ETH, which equals $21.7B.
- Samsung (KS:) will make available South Korean CBDCs on their smartphones as a result of participation in the government’s pilot program.
- TIME Magazine is collaborating with Cool Cats, which means they’ll mint 400 NFTs together.
- The number of nodes in the Lightning Network has risen from 7.5K to more than 14K since the previous year.
- Mr. Whale reported that thousands of Coinbase users couldn’t reach their funds over the past weekend
- The first-ever token “merger” happened: Polygon acquired Hermez in a $250 million deal.
- Romanian “King of Roma” launched Gypsycoin.
EMAIL NEWSLETTER
Join to get the flipside of crypto
Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.
[contact-form-7]
You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.