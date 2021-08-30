Article content Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Japan’s Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine contamination woes in Japan have widened with another million doses being temporarily suspended, after foreign substances were found in more batches and two people died following shots from affected lots. The suspension of Moderna supplies, affecting more than 2.6 million does in total, comes as Japan battles its worst wave of COVID-19 yet, driven by the Delta variant, with new daily infections exceeding 25,000 this month for the first time amid a slow vaccine rollout.

Article content The latest reports of vaccine contamination came from Gunma prefecture near Tokyo and the southern prefecture of Okinawa, prompting the suspension on Sunday of two more lots in addition to the 1.63 million doses already pulled last week. Australian state warns hospitalisations to peak in October Intensive care cases in Australia’s New South Wales will hit a peak in October as COVID-19 infections accumulate, said the premier of the country’s most populous state, which reported record daily new infections on Monday. New South Wales, the epicenter of Australia’s current outbreak, declared a record 1,290 new cases as the nation struggles to contain the Delta variant. New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer’s vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle.

Article content India’s vaccine supply jumps India’s rising output of COVID-19 vaccines and the inoculation of more than half its adult population with at least one dose are raising hopes the country will return as an exporter within months, ramping up from early next year. After donating or selling 66 million doses to nearly 100 countries, India barred exports in the middle of April to focus on domestic immunization as infections exploded, upsetting the inoculation plans of many African and South Asian countries. India’s daily vaccinations surpassed 10 million doses on Friday, with national vaccine production more than doubling since April and set to rise again in the coming weeks. Booster shots ‘not a luxury’, WHO Europe head says

Article content A third-dose booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccination is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and “not a luxury,” the World Health Organization said on Monday. The WHO said earlier this month data did not indicate a need for booster shots, while topping up already fully vaccinated people would further widen a vaccine-availability gap between rich and lower-income countries. “A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It’s basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe,” Hans Kluge, head of WHO Europe, told a press briefing. McDonald’s, others consider closing indoor seating Some U.S. fast-food restaurants are closing indoor seating areas or limiting hours of operation because of the spread of the Delta variant, according to franchisees. McDonald’s had temporarily closed indoor dining at nearly all U.S. locations in early 2020, but it reopened 70% by last month. The global burger chain said on July 28 that it was on track to open nearly 100% by Labor Day – barring any COVID-19 resurgence. But last week, McDonald’s instructed its franchisees on steps they should take to re-close their dining rooms in areas where the Delta variant is rapidly spreading, according to internal company materials seen by Reuters. (Compiled by Linda Noakes, Editing by William Maclean)

