What to watch on Wednesday at COP26

Article content

GLASGOW — Time is getting tight. With the U.N. climate agency publishing the first draft of a final COP26 deal on Wednesday, negotiators are poised to begin the most contentious chapter of this year’s talks to tackle global warming.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged countries overnight to “put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people”.

He was expected to travel on Wednesday from London back to the conference, and together with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to meet with national and civil society negotiators.