What to watch on Tuesday at COP26

GLASGOW — COP26 negotiations are getting deep into the details, with government ministers now haggling over rules to govern carbon markets and payments to those most vulnerable to climate change.

On Tuesday, the official U.N. climate conference agenda will focus on how global warming disproportionately affects women. It will also feature more panels on climate science and environment ministers from a raft of countries will take the stage.

Delegates from poor nations will ramp up pressure on their wealthy counterparts to compensate them https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/emerging-markets-needs-climate-cash-how-will-they-get-it-2021-11-08 for climate-linked losses and damage, such as coastal damage due to sea level rise or destruction caused by climate-charged wildfires.