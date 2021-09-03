What to watch on Netflix in September 2021: Every new movie and series

September 2021 is going to be a busy month for Netflix.

The coming 30 days sees the return of beloved shows (Money Heist, Sex Education), intriguing documentaries (Schumacher, The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan) and well-known films (The Iron Giant, Zombieland 2).

Users will also be treated to the final season of Dear White People, a second run for mystery drama Into the Night and a brand new series of The Circle USA.

Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in September 2021 below (and everything being removed here).

Original Titles

TV

1 September

How to Be a Cowboy

2 September

Q-Force

3 September

Dive Club

Money Heist season five – part one

‘Money Heist’ returns to Netflix in September (Netflix)

7 September

On the Verge

8 September

The Circle USA (plus new episodes weekly until 29 September)

Into the Night season two

10 September

Lucifer season six

Metal Shop Masters

14 September

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

You vs Wild: Out Cold

Tom Ellis in Netflix show ‘Lucifer’ (Netflix)

15 September

Nailed It! season six

Too Hot to Handle: Latino (first three episodes)

17 September

Chicago Party Aunt

Sex Education season three

Squid Game

22 September

Dear White People season four

Jaguar

23 September

Bangkok Breaking

‘Sex Education’ is back for its long-awaited third season (Netflix)

24 September

Blood & Water season two

Ganglands

Midnight Mass

30 September

Love 101 season two

Film

2 September

Afterlife of the Party

3 September

Worth

10 September

Kate

Prey

‘Dear White People’ is coming back for its final season

14 September

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father series five

15 September

Nightbooks

16 September

My Heroes Were Cowboys

17 September

Ankahi Kahaniya

The Father Who Moves Mountains

The Stronghold

22 September

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Intrusion

‘Midnight Mass’ is the latest series from the creator of ‘Haunting of Hill House’ (Netflix)

23 September

Je Suis Karl

24 September

The Starling

29 September

Sounds Like Love

Documentary

1 September

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

6 September

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space episode one and two

7 September

Untold Breaking Point

9 September

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

The Women and the Murderer

15 September

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space episode three and four

Schumacher

Netflix is releasing a doccumentary about F1 racer Michael Schumacher (Bongarts/Getty)

21 September

Love on the Spectrum season two

22 September

Crime Stories: India Detectives

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

24 September

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia

Kids and Family

3 September

Sharkdog

7 September

Kid Cosmic season two

Octonauts: Above and Beyond

16 September

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe21 September

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

23 September

A StoryBots Space Adventure

24 September

My Little Pony: A New Generation

28 September

Ada Twist, Scientist

Licensed Titles

TV

1 September

Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars

Brave Animated Series

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Clique series one and two

Gogglebox series 15

HQ Barbers

Mrs Wilson

Shameless US season 10

Ruth Wilson in ‘Mrs Wilson’, which is coming to Netflix (BBC)

4 September

Couple on the Backtrack

5 September

Touch Your Heart

6 September

Witch at Court

10 September

LA’s Finest season two

Titipo Titipo season two

11 September

Mad Dog

14 September

Kiri series one

16 September

The Smart Money Woman

17 September

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season six

20 September

The Accident

National Treasure

Film

1 September

The Bang Bang Club

Cemetery Junction

Exit Wounds

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

In Time

The Internship

My Summer Prince

Old School

Rush Hour

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bang Bang Club

The Guns of Navarone

The Iron Giant

2 September

Here and There

The Guardian

3 September

Bundy and the Green River Killer

A Closed Book

Containment

Night Wolf

Pentagram

School of the Damned

Soul Reaper

Wrong Turn

5 September

Malcolm X

6 September

Shadow Parties

8 September

JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021

10 September

1917

Here Are The Young Men

Omo Ghetto: the Saga

Zombieland: Double Tap

14 September

Bloodbath at the House of Death

Killing Dad

15 September

Man on Fire

Fall of the Krays

Jump

Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story

Rise of the Krays

Robert the Bruce

Robot Overlords

17 September

Black and Blue

Gemini Man

19 September

Papillon (2017)

20 September

The Farewell

Documentary

3 September

Vegas

10 September

Bananas!*

Dead Donkeys Fear No Hyenas

Look Beyond

Maria and her Shadow

Sharks

17 September

Alganesh

Bezness as Usual

The Family

The Feminine Genius

Justin Bieber: This Is My World

Solar System: The Secrets of the Universe

Spandex Sapiens

To Bolu

24 September

Waiting for Barcelona

Kids and Family

1 September

Brave Animated Series

Kid-E-Cats season two

Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum

2 September

PJ Maska season three

6 September

Tayo The Little Bus season four

17 September

Tayo and Little Wizards

Anime

1 September

Kuroko’s Basketball season three