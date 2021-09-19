What to watch on Netflix in September 2021: Every new movie and series

September 2021 has been a very busy month for Netflix.
Over the past few weeks, the streaming service has seen the return of beloved shows (Money Heist, Sex Education) as well as the addition of well-known films (The Iron Giant, Zombieland 2).
Well, the best is yet to come…
Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix for the remainder of September 2021 below.
Original Titles
TV
22 September
Dear White People season four
Jaguar
23 September
Bangkok Breaking
24 September
Blood & Water season two
Ganglands
Midnight Mass
30 September
Love 101 season two
Film
22 September
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Intrusion
23 September
Je Suis Karl
24 September
The Starling
29 September
Sounds Like Love
Documentary
21 September
Love on the Spectrum season two
22 September
Crime Stories: India Detectives
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
24 September
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia
Kids and Family
23 September
A StoryBots Space Adventure
24 September
My Little Pony: A New Generation
28 September
Ada Twist, Scientist
Licensed Titles
TV
20 September
The Accident
National Treasure
Film
19 September
Papillon (2017)
20 September
The Farewell
Documentary
24 September
Waiting for Barcelona