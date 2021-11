What The Sexiest Men Alive Looked Like Then And Now

Paul Rudd as People’s sexiest man alive in 2021:

Michael B. Jordan when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2020:

John Legend when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2019:

Idris Elba when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2018:

Blake Shelton when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2017:

Dwayne Johnson when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2016:

David Beckham when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2015:

Getty Images / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Chris Hemsworth when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2014:

Adam Levine when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2013:

Channing Tatum when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2012:

Bradley Cooper when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2011:

Ryan Reynolds when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2010:

Johnny Depp when he was People’s sexiest man alive (again) in 2009:

Hugh Jackman when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2008:

Matt Damon when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2007:

George Clooney when he was People’s sexiest man alive (again) in 2006:

Matthew McConaughey when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2005:

Jude Law when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2004:

Johnny Depp when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2003:

Ben Affleck when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2002:

Pierce Brosnan when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 2001:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Brad Pitt when he was People’s sexiest man alive (again) in 2000:

Richard Gere when he was People’s sexiest man alive (again) in 1999:

Harrison Ford when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1998:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

George Clooney when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1997:

Denzel Washington when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1996:

Brad Pitt when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1995:

Keanu Reeves when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1994:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Richard Gere when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1993:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Nick Nolte when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1992:

Patrick Swayze when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1991:

Tom Cruise when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1990:

He passed away last year.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sean Connery when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1989:

John F. Kennedy Jr. when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1988:

Harry Hamlin when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1987:

Mark Harmon when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1986:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Mel Gibson when he was People’s sexiest man alive in 1985:

Some of these are so random.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!