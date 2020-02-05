What the Mookie Betts exchange means for the Dodgers and the Red Sox

%MINIFYHTML53c27682ad9c5e85445400cb820b69cc11% %MINIFYHTML53c27682ad9c5e85445400cb820b69cc12%

After weeks of rumors about a possible exchange of Mookie Betts, the hammer fell on Tuesday night. According to reports, the 2018 American League MVP, along with left-hander David Price and cash, addresses the Dodgers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Twins.

Let's take a moment to see some of the factors involved, and what it means for both the Red Sox and the Dodgers, assuming all medications are clean and the trade continues.

The Dodgers win big in the Mookie Betts deal; Red Sox get bad mark

Why the Red Sox exchanged bets

According to any definition of the word, Betts is a superstar. He is an amazing player on the field, and the kind of person any baseball franchise would be proud to represent the team. But Betts will become a free agent after the 2020 season, and the Red Sox, it seems, were not interested in disbursing to sign a long-term contract. And because the Sox, it seems, already saw their chances of competing for a title in 2020 as unfavorable, they chose to negotiate with Betts now instead of obtaining the compensation election they would have had when they left as a free agent.

Crucially, with the inclusion of left-hander David Price in the agreement, the Red Sox undergo luxury tax by 2020. Betts will earn $ 27 million in 2020, and Price is owed $ 96 million in the next three years, so Boston also had to send money to Los Angeles to help offset the hit on the Dodgers' payroll.

Because the luxury tax increases fines for equipment that exceeds the salary threshold in consecutive years, as Boston has done, the Red Sox headquarters believes that giving some money today is a long-term smart move.

How Betts fits with the Dodgers

Imagine putting Mookie Betts with Cody Bellinger in the Dodgers garden, with A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor in the mix for the left field spot. (Joc Pederson has been distributed to the Angels). A Bellinger-Betts combo would be a pair that no other team in baseball could match, on the plate or with the glove: both won Golden Gloves in 2019 (Bellinger's first, Betts' fourth).

And Betts would greatly contribute to solidify the revolving door of Los Angeles in the initial place. Despite all its success in the last three years, the Dodgers have not had much consistency at the top of the lineup: eight different players have started at least 16 games in the starting place from 2017 to 2019. Pederson was the starting batter more common in the last two years. , but posted only a .327 percentage based on 166 batting games first. Betts has a career percentage of .373 based on first place.

What it cost the Dodgers

The big question about any Betts deal always revolved around what kind of return the Red Sox could get. Because, on the one hand, Betts is one of the top five players in baseball, and it seems that this type of player would bring a huge package of prospects. But then, there is this: Dodgers are only guaranteed one year of Betts services, and the Red Sox were never likely to pay their $ 27 million salary.

But that's why the Dodgers always made so much sense as business partners. They had a lot of payroll flexibility, absorbing the $ 27 million without any problems, and they had a lot of elite prospects to deal with, with seven players on the list of the 100 best Baseball America baseball prospects and many younger players of major leagues to choose from.

Finally, the Red Sox caught Alex Verdugo, the highly respected young man who hit .294 with 3.1 bWAR and .817 PAHO as a rookie last year and was the name most associated with the business talks.

Why it's worth it for LA

It has been a few difficult months for the Dodgers. First, there was an overwhelming end to the 2019 season, when they wasted an advantage in Game 5 in the NLCS and lost to the Nationals, who won the World Series. And the teams that beat them in the 2017 and 2018 World Series, the Astros and the Red Sox, have been accused of stealing signs during the season they beat the Dodgers. The Astros were hit by MLB for their traps, and the Red Sox investigation is ongoing. Oh, and they've seen the best free agents in the game choose other teams, again and again: Gerrit Cole chose the Yankees, Anthony Rendon chose the Angels and Stephen Strasburg returned to the Nationals.

But apart from all that, there is this: the Dodgers have been the best team in the National League in the last three years, but they haven't won a World Series since 1988. Even without Betts, they had the team to return to that level, and adding Betts helps to bring them closer to achieve their final ultimate goal.

How it would impact the Red Sox

The white flag is not officially raised in the 2020 season. The Red Sox will not be worse than the Orioles, of course, but they would be there with (behind?) Los Azulejos, looking at the Rays and the Yankees in the Eastern League American A miraculous playoff race could occur, but it is not likely.