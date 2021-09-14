What The Food Looked Like At The Met Gala

You’d think there’d at least be a carving station!
Like, celebrities dress up in $30,000 costumes, look at art, and perform a secret blood sacrifice to satisfy the illuminati for yet another year.
It’s fun!
But in all seriousness, I love how the Met Gala has turned into the true “I’m rich and (semi)relevant, bitch” event.
Besides the human sacrifice, it’s somewhat unknown what happens inside the Met Gala walls.
Besides taking pictures in bathrooms, there is apparently some sort of meal aspect.
Because sad, tragic meals are somewhat *en vogue* ever since the Fyre Fest, Keke Palmer showed us what the food looked like.
She may have just been joking, but still, for a $30,000 ticket…
Anyway, thank you for exposing part of the illuminati ritual, Keke! Can’t wait to hear about the next one!
