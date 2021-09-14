Home Entertainment What The Food Looked Like At The Met Gala

What The Food Looked Like At The Met Gala

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

You’d think there’d at least be a carving station!

The Met Gala is the true 1% event.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Like, celebrities dress up in $30,000 costumes, look at art, and perform a secret blood sacrifice to satisfy the illuminati for yet another year.


Zdenek Sasek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s fun!


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

But in all seriousness, I love how the Met Gala has turned into the true “I’m rich and (semi)relevant, bitch” event.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Besides the human sacrifice, it’s somewhat unknown what happens inside the Met Gala walls.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Besides taking pictures in bathrooms, there is apparently some sort of meal aspect.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Because sad, tragic meals are somewhat *en vogue* ever since the Fyre Fest, Keke Palmer showed us what the food looked like.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

She may have just been joking, but still, for a $30,000 ticket…

Anyway, thank you for exposing part of the illuminati ritual, Keke! Can’t wait to hear about the next one!


Ray Tamarra / GC Images / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©