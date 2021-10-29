What Q3 GDP Means for the Stock Market By StockNews

© Reuters. What Q3 GDP Means for the Stock Market



One of the major headlines today was Q3 GDP coming in at 2% which increases concerns that the economy is decelerating in a high-inflation environment with a hawkish Fed. Normally, this combination would be enough to send stocks lower. However, I’m seeing multiple silver linings in the GDP report that are making me more optimistic about the growth outlook. But as we’ve discussed, these bearish headwinds are being overwhelmed by an outstanding earnings season. Earnings growth for the S&P 500 (SPY) is now expected to be 34.7%, a significant increase from 24% a couple of months ago. Thus, the S&P 500 made new highs earlier this week and is hovering near those levels. In today’s commentary, I want to cover the GDP report more in depth and connect it to trends that are emerging on conference calls during earnings seasons. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published October 28, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).

Over the last week, the S&P 500 is up by around 1.5%. Our portfolio has continued to outperform as it is up 2.5% over that period despite some profit-taking in energy names. However, these losses were more than offset by gains in our other positions.

The market and economy are in an interesting place. Everyone is panicking about inflation, a deteriorating growth outlook, and the Fed’s taper. Some believe that the Fed is committing a grievous policy error by tightening policy given that the economy remains weak, while others see the Fed as being hopelessly behind the ball.

