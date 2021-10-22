What people are saying about China Evergrande Group

Article content HONG KONG — China Evergrande Group wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a bond interest payment due Sept. 23, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default. Shares of Evergrande, which is saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities, rose as much as 8% early on Friday. Here’s what people are saying about the world’s most indebted developer, whose fate could ripple through global markets.

Article content TRAVIS LUNDY, QUIDDITY ADVISORS ANALYST, HONG KONG “I expect it means they also plan to pay the offshore bond coupons due by the 29th. There’s no point in paying this one if you fully plan on not paying the next one six days later, but given the company’s self-reported cashflow difficulties, it is not clear how long they can keep that up. “Given that we have little clarity on how bank financing is going for stalled real estate projects, but we know that project pre-sales are down a lot, the onshore business is unlikely to be supplying cash to Evergrande near-term. And I expect Hopson’s clarified response yesterday means lawsuits if Evergrande tries to sell Evergrande Property Services to someone else.” LOUISE TSE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, WEALTHY SECURITIES, HONG KONG