What Paul Rudd Looked Like Every Year

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

This man dabbles in black magic (or just a really good skincare routine).

Table of Contents

Our first time meeting Paul Rudd was in 1993 at the tender age of 24…


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

His long, flowing locks of brown hair.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

It’s giving me vacation Bible school.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Age 25 in 1994. He’s dressed like a “good ol’ boy” from 1967.

Here he is on a large chair staring off into space.

1995, the Clueless year.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

He was 26 when it came out.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

This was pretty much the mainstream introduction of him.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Honestly, I still think it’s weird they ended up together, but maybe that’s just me!


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Age 27 in 1996.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1996, he was in that extremely random Clueless TV show reboot for a single episode.


Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Age 28 in 1997. A cute lil’ headshot.


Derek Storm / FilmMagic / Getty Images

1998, age 29, with Jen Aniston.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The year he had extremely questionable facial hair.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

The year is 1999. Paul Rudd is 30. He still has that questionable facial hair.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The year is 2000. He’s 31. He’s looking pretty good all dolled up, if I do say so myself.


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

That same year, he briefly went blonde.


South China Morning Post / South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Age 32 in 2001.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

He really dressed the part for the time period.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Age 33 in 2002.


Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

As Rosie O’Donnell would have said, he’s very much a “cutie patootie.”


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Age 34 in 2003.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

Here he is having a photo shoot with a small Nokia brick phone.


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

Age 35 in 2004 in his “Bush is over” tee.


Robin Platzer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Age 36 in 2005.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Look at that lil’ shit-eating grin!


Amy Graves / WireImage / Getty Images

Age 37 in 2006.


Hal Horowitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Our lil’ thespian!


Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

Age 38 in 2007.


John Parra / Getty Images

Our lil’ beanie boy.


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Age 39 in 2008.


Jason Kempin / WireImage / Getty Images

Age 40 in 2009.


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

And here’s a fun pic of him and Jon Hamm messin’ around.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Age 41 in 2010.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He looks 2.


Nbc Newswire / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Age 42 in 2011.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Age 43 in 2012.


Bobby Bank / WireImage / Getty Images

Age 44 in 2013.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Bearded Paul Rudd is one of my favorite Paul Rudds, FWIW.


Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

Age 45 in 2014.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

This is when I fully believe he started aging in reverse.


Ray Tamarra / WireImage / Getty Images

Age 46 in 2015.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

The beard is back for 47.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Big fan!


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

Age 49 in 2018.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

A big bowling year, apparently.


Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Age 50 in 2019.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Again with the bowling.


Debra L Rothenberg / Getty Images

51 in 2020.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

And truly fresh-faced and “dewy” on a Zoom call.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And last but not least, 52 in 2021.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

…to 52.


Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Thank you for your time and for going on this journey with me.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR