What Paul Rudd Looked Like Every Year

This man dabbles in black magic (or just a really good skincare routine).
His long, flowing locks of brown hair.
It’s giving me vacation Bible school.
Age 25 in 1994. He’s dressed like a “good ol’ boy” from 1967.
Here he is on a large chair staring off into space.
1995, the Clueless year.
He was 26 when it came out.
This was pretty much the mainstream introduction of him.
Honestly, I still think it’s weird they ended up together, but maybe that’s just me!
Age 27 in 1996.
In 1996, he was in that extremely random Clueless TV show reboot for a single episode.
Age 28 in 1997. A cute lil’ headshot.
1998, age 29, with Jen Aniston.
The year he had extremely questionable facial hair.
The year is 1999. Paul Rudd is 30. He still has that questionable facial hair.
The year is 2000. He’s 31. He’s looking pretty good all dolled up, if I do say so myself.
That same year, he briefly went blonde.
Age 32 in 2001.
He really dressed the part for the time period.
Age 33 in 2002.
As Rosie O’Donnell would have said, he’s very much a “cutie patootie.”
Age 34 in 2003.
Here he is having a photo shoot with a small Nokia brick phone.
Age 35 in 2004 in his “Bush is over” tee.
Age 36 in 2005.
Look at that lil’ shit-eating grin!
Age 37 in 2006.
Our lil’ thespian!
Age 38 in 2007.
Our lil’ beanie boy.
Age 39 in 2008.
Age 40 in 2009.
And here’s a fun pic of him and Jon Hamm messin’ around.
Age 41 in 2010.
He looks 2.
Age 42 in 2011.
Age 43 in 2012.
Age 44 in 2013.
Bearded Paul Rudd is one of my favorite Paul Rudds, FWIW.
Age 45 in 2014.
This is when I fully believe he started aging in reverse.
Age 46 in 2015.
The beard is back for 47.
Big fan!
Age 49 in 2018.
A big bowling year, apparently.
Age 50 in 2019.
Again with the bowling.
51 in 2020.
And truly fresh-faced and “dewy” on a Zoom call.
And last but not least, 52 in 2021.
…to 52.
Thank you for your time and for going on this journey with me.