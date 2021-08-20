What Is Lip Blushing – All You Need To Know – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

If you’ve never tried lip blushing & want to learn more about it, we have everything you need to know about the cosmetic procedure.

There are so many beauty trends and cosmetic procedures out there, that sometimes it can be hard to choose which one is right for you. If you’ve ever been interested in lip blushing but don’t really know what it is, look no further, because we have everything you need to know about the technique from the benefits to drawbacks, and the recovery.

What is Lip Blushing?

Lip blushing is a cosmetic procedure where you get a permanent shade “tattooed” to your lips to give them color, while also plumping them. The procedure is meant to enhance your natural lip color and all it takes is one treatment. For the procedure, you are given topical anesthesia and it lasts 1-2 years. Anyone can receive the procedure and you can even customize the shades to match your natural lip color. Unlike lip tattooing which involves a line drawn on your lips, lip blushing uses one needle to poke tiny dots into your lips, penetrating the skin, and allowing the color to soak through skin.

Benefits of Lip Blushing

There are many benefits to lip blushing and the main benefit is that it lasts about two years. It saves you money and gives you a beautifully natural look without having to reapply lipstick all day long. Even better, there is no downtime after the procedure and you don’t have to go back for touch-ups.

Drawbacks of Lip Blushing

As with any procedure, there are some drawbacks and things you should not do. Christopher Drummond, Licensed Aesthetician, and Microblading and Cosmetic Tattoo Master at PFRANKMD Skin Salon​, shared that you should avoid aspirin, fish oil, vitamin E, Advil, and ibuprofen a day before because it can increase your chances of bruising and bleeding. Another drawback is that it can cost around $1,500-$2,000.

While lip blushing isn’t super painful, it is definitely uncomfortable and in some cases, you may experience swelling and bruising. If your swelling does not go down, consult your doctor.

How is it done?

To prepare for the procedure, it’s important that your lips are soft and fresh, so it is recommended to scrub and exfoliate your lips on the days leading up to your appointment. It is also important to not consume alcohol 24 hours before the procedure. Below, we rounded up the steps taken during the procedure.

Step 1: A topical anesthetic is applied to the lips and left on for 20 minutes.

Step 2: While waiting for the anesthesia to work, your aesthetician will go over different color options with you.

Step 3: The pigment is deposited onto your lips using a tiny needle and goes through different layers of your skin over and over till the procedure is done, one to two hours later.

Recovery

While there is no downtime after the procedure, the treatment takes 4-5 days to fully heal and it’s important to apply an ointment such as Aquaphor to your lips, to ensure they stay hydrated while preventing them from getting dry and cracked. Stay on top of applying lip balm throughout your entire time with the lip blushing, as it can make your lips look fresher and last longer.

If you’re still not sure you want to try lip blushing, have no fear. In the meantime, while you think it over, you may want to try a non-permanent lip stain that lasts all day but eventually comes off. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite products.

